MSNBC Live 02/27/17

Rep. Schiff: We Want Russia Investigation to be 'Credible,...

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Ca., discusses the House Intelligence Committee probe into possible improper contacts between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

President Bush: 'We need an independent media'
7 hours 6 min ago
Muhammad Ali Jr. on being detained: I was asked about religion
6 hours 21 min ago
Republican admits the resistance is working
2 days 16 hours ago
Dem senator: I haven't seen an olive branch from Trump
7 hours 6 min ago
Trump is only POTUS in modern polling to begin with net negative rating
9 hours 34 min ago
MaddowBlog: White House makes matters worse by trying to suppress Russia scandal
'Swirling paranoia' takes over the White House
Mika on Oscars blunder: 'What the heck happened?'
Trump's surprising connection to hip hop
'Reality' vs. reality in the Trump presidency

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL