MSNBC Live 05/20/17

Rep. Rooney: Saudi-American deal "resets" fraught relations

Congressman Francis Rooney, R-FL, applauds President Trump's efforts to reset relations with a key middle east ally as he rebukes Iran's role in global "mischief." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump gets royal treatment in Saudi Arabia
5 hours 58 min ago
U.S.-Saudi Arabia sign immediate $110B arms deal
How might Trump try to end Russia investigation?
17 hours 13 min ago
Maddow: Giant contradiction in Comey firing story
16 hours 40 min ago
Rep. Yarmuth: Slow down on impeachment
5 hours 11 min ago
Watergate lawyer: Obstruction of justice evidence 'overwhelming'
16 hours 32 min ago
Comey agrees to testify in open Senate hearing
Trump told his tweets could pose legal problem
NYT: Trump told Russians firing 'nut job' Comey eased pressure on probe
Chris Matthews: Potential for a Trump catastrophe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL