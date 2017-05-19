MSNBC Live 05/19/17

Rep. Maxine Waters: Rosenstein Briefing a Waste of Time

Rep. Maxine Waters gives Katy Tur an inside look at Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein's meeting with the House and Senate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Trump told Russians firing 'nut job' Comey eased pressure on probe
2 hours 7 min ago
Joe reveals call with Pres. Trump over inauguration crowd
9 hours 49 min ago
DNC Chair Tom Perez against Lieberman for FBI Director
3 hours 11 min ago
Rep. Maxine Waters: Rosentein briefing 'a waste of time'
3 hours 34 min ago
Rep. Cummings: Special counsel will bring 'some normalcy'
6 hours 59 min ago
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case
Source: Pence was kept in dark about Flynn problems
Lawrence: Was Trump team making backchannel with Putin?
Joe: ‘The truth doesn’t matter to Donald Trump’
Is it time for Donald Trump to lawyer up?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL