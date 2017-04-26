MSNBC Live 04/26/17

Rep. Lance Still a No on New GOP Health Care Plan

Republican Leonard Lance, member of the Tuesday Group, says that he still does not approve of the proposed healthcare bill due to the high premiums and concerns about pre-existing conditions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Treasury Sec. unveils 'massive' tax breaks for businesses
Econ chief explains Trump's 'simplified' tax code
Freedom Caucus now supports revised health bill
5 hours 10 min ago
Maddow: Russians behind Flynn's foreign payments
21 hours 10 min ago
McCain: China needs to help U.S. restrain N. Korea
6 hours 6 min ago
Joe: Trump had correct response to federal judge's ruling
Here's what you should do during a nuclear attack
Panetta: Conflict with N. Korea could lead to nuclear war
Matthews on Ivanka’s WH role: 'It's un-American'
House Oversight may subpoena White House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL