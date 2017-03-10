MSNBC Live 03/10/17

Rep. King: Trump needs to 'purge' Obama appointees from White...

Representative Steve King, R-IA, expresses strong ideas regarding the leaks coming from the White House and the relationship that Mike Flynn had with Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fmr. Comm. Dir.: Trump Transition "was aware" of Flynn's lobbying work
5 hours 53 min ago
Rep. King surprised by majority support for Obamacare
19 hours 36 min ago
DNC chair says Trump can't take credit for jobs report
6 hours 32 min ago
Rep: Health care bill will be "great flip-flop" in history
7 hours 53 min ago
Secy of State continues to be 'elbowed out' of top meetings
8 hours 1 min ago
US added 235,000 jobs in February
HHS Secy say CBO is "woefully under performing"
Signs of continuing Russia influence in US raise alarm
MSNBC Legal Unit obtains Trump ethics emails
WA AG: We beat travel ban once, we'll do it again

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL