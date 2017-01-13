MSNBC Live 01/13/17

Rep. King talks Russia hacks, Obamacare repeal plans

Rep. Steve King, R - Iowa, joins Peter Alexander to discuss Friday's Congressional briefing on the Russian election hacks, as well as Republican plans to repeal Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

