MSNBC Live 02/15/17

Rep. King on Flynn: ‘There’s conflicting stories out here’

NBC’s Katy Tur speaks to Representative Steve King, R-IA, about the latest on General Flynn and how Donald Trump is continuing to defend him explaining why the leaks are the real problem. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

