MSNBC Live 07/25/17

Rep. Jim Jordan Defends Vote to Repeal Obamacare

Ohio congressmen Jim Jordan got into a fiery exchange with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi over the vote to repeal Obamacare, and defends his decision to repeal the Affordable Care Act. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

VP Pence breaks tie on vote to debate Obamacare repeal
McCain calls for renewed bi-partisanship in return to the Seante
1 hour 38 min ago
Trump explains why he's disappointed in Sessions
Trump renews tweet attacks on AG Sessions
10 hours 33 min ago
Paul Manafort subpoenaed to speak before Judiciary Committee
5 hours 43 min ago
Senate eyes 'skinny' repeal of Obamacare
Rep. Schiff: It was a 'productive session' with Kushner
McCain returning to Senate for critical health care vote
Maddow: New facts emerge about Trump's FBI pick
Manchin to Sessions: 'Jeff keep doing your job'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL