MSNBC Live 02/17/17

Black caucus member calls Steve Bannon a 'Stone Cold Racist'

Congressional Black Caucus member, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says he and other CBC members are open to meeting with President Trump provided Trump adviser Steve Bannon is not involved ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump is the first sore winner we've ever seen
11 hours 12 min ago
April Ryan: Don't want to believe worst about yesterday
9 hours 39 min ago
Chuck Todd: Why won't Trump denounce anti-Semitism?
23 hours 41 min ago
Rep. Jeffries: Steve Bannon is 'a stone cold racist'
3 hours 9 min ago
Maddow: What it looks like when a president fails
20 hours 29 min ago
Report: Flynn may have committed felony
Trump loses again as travel ban dies in court
Rep. Cummings: We have GOP co-sponsor for bill to investigate Russian hacking
Watch: Trump on 'nuclear holocaust'
Trump in-laws' big baseball deal stumbles on French ambassadorship

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL