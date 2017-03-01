MSNBC Live 03/01/17

Himes: AG Sessions must recuse himself from Trump-Russia probe

House intel committee member Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) reacts to The Washington Post report that Attorney General Sessions had an undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador during Trump's campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

