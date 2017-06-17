MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 06/17/17

Rep. Heck: Trump on "precipice of constitutional crisis"

Congressman Denny Heck, D-WA, reacts to renewed speculation that President Trump may fire the deputy attorney general, an act reminiscent of his firing of former FBI director James Comey weeks ago. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Who's vindicated in the Cosby mistrial?
2 hours 59 min ago
Georgia's special election is in its final stretch
1 hour 45 min ago
Hung jury: Bill Cosby sexual assault trial ends in mistrial
Why key Trump players are lawyering up
6 hours 10 min ago
Lawrence: Trump's tweets are destroying his presidency
18 hours 43 sec ago
Trump assembles odd mix of defense lawyers
19 hours 5 min ago
CIA Dir. Pompeo ducks query from Senate committee
18 hours 48 min ago
Are world leaders trolling Donald Trump?
Feinstein: Trump doesn't seem to think law applies to him
Trump confirms FBI probe, blames 'man who told me to fire' Comey

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL