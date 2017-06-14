06/14/17

Rep. Costello 'Speechless' Over Shooting of Rep. Scalise

Representative Costello would have been at the baseball field in Alexandria, but he was running late. Is now deeply concerned for the health of those who were at the game. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Congressman Steve Scalise Shot at Alexandria, Va. Park
Senator Rand Paul recounts Alexandria Shooting
1 hour 12 min ago
Rep. Mo Brooks outlines Alexandria shooting
1 hour 19 min ago
Police say shots fired upon members of Congress
1 hour 28 min ago
Dems fuming over Sessions' refusal to answer questions
14 hours 28 min ago
Schumer: Republicans hiding health bill because they're ashamed
Exclusive: Sen. Franken says Sessions violated his recusal
Cory Booker: Sessions should not be attorney general
Warren grills Republican on secret health care bill
Trump friend on Mueller: ‘He’s out to get the president’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL