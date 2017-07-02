MSNBC Live 07/02/17

Rep. Cicilline: Time for Trump to stand up to Putin

Congressman David Cicilline, D-RI, makes recommendations for how President Trump should approach his forthcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in their first face-to-face encounter.

