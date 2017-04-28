MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 04/28/17

Rep. Brenda Lawrence: Democrats Helped Avert Government Shutodown

Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), said on MSNBC that Republicans would’ve had to shut down the government today if it weren’t for the Democrats. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

