MSNBC Live 02/01/17

Ranking Dem Explains Second Boycott on Price, Mnuchin Votes

Senator Ron Wyden, top Democrat on the Finance Committee, speaks to the press following the Republicans' vote on Steven Mnuchin and Tom Price despite the boycott. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

De Blasio: If we take Trump too lightly, we will regret it
3 hours 51 min ago
Female Dems plan more political engagement: poll
2 hours 30 min ago
Will the GOP go 'nuclear'?
Mark Cuban: Trump sets the bar low
1 hour 50 min ago
Maddow: Gorsuch not a typical nihilist Trump nom
14 hours 14 min ago
Bruni: DeVos came off like a rank amateur in hearings
4 hours 26 min ago
'We have no country and no home'
Government employees stand up to Trump
Christie defends Trump: 'This is not a Muslim Ban'
Democrats vow to block Trump SCOTUS pick Gorsuch

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL