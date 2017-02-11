MSNBC Live 02/11/17

Race for DNC Chair heats up

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, D-IN, in one the candidates looking to lead the Democratic Party. He speaks to MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff on how he believes Democrats can unite after election loss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Did Flynn talk to Russia during Trump's campaign?
19 hours 1 min ago
Trump threatens to defund California
5 hours 15 min ago
First Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide
18 hours 30 min ago
California dam in crisis raises alarm
19 hours 18 min ago
What options does Trump have on travel ban?
3 hours 39 min ago
What is the GOP doing about health care?
Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift'
GOP feels pressure to counter Trump
Does Trump already dislike being president?
Rep. Rush: 'Trump, bring your rump' to Chicago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL