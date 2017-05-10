MSNBC Live 05/10/17

Putin says Comey Firing Has Nothing to Do With Him

The Russian president says James Comey will have no effect on the U.S.-Russian relationship.

Maddow: Fire investigators? History shows consequences
17 hours 18 min ago
Joe Scarborough: Will GOP stand up to the president?
6 hours 16 min ago
Comey asked for more resources for Russia investigation
White House defends decision to fire James Comey
6 hours 34 min ago
Lindsey Graham: FBI is bigger than James Comey
5 hours 37 min ago
Joe: Echoes of Watergate in the Trump administration?
Brokaw: Like Watergate, take a deep breath and follow facts
Who is the new acting FBI director Andrew McCabe?
Fmr. DOJ Spokesman: WH trampling on FBI independence
After Comey fired, WH says 'time to move on' from Russia

