MSNBC Live 07/30/17

Putin Ordering 755 American Diplomats Out of Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday, July 30, that he was ordering 755 American diplomats out of the country, in response to “illegal restrictions” imposed by the U.S. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Putin says 755 U.S. diplomats need to leave Russia
3 hours 12 min ago
Sec. Price on Obamacare: We'll continue to 'follow the law'
What to expect from new Chief of Staff John Kelly
9 hours 1 sec ago
How will new sanctions affect U.S.-Russia relationship?
5 hours 39 min ago
Former rep.: "End of his presidency" if Trump ousts Mueller
8 hours 41 min ago
Lewandowski: Failed health vote was last straw for Priebus
How long will Scaramucci have Trump's favor?
New Orleans mayor: Bring local politicians into health care debate
Fmr. Navy SEAL: 'Policy takes a lot more than a tweet'
Meet the GOP women senators who helped sink Trumpcare

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL