MTP Daily 08/24/17

Purple State Governors Lead Health Care Charge

Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), who is releasing a health care plan with Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), talks leadership in the Democratic party and working across the aisle on the state level. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Rep: 'Potential' for Trump 2020 primary challenge
1 hour 43 min ago
Trump's relationship with GOP leaders more strained than ever
1 hour 31 min ago
Schiff: Claims in 'dossier' backed up by public record
6 hours 31 min ago
Purple state governors lead health care charge
1 hour 15 min ago
Texas ranchers react to Trump's border wall
8 hours 17 min ago
Maddow: Trump dossier testimony could be made public
'Political schizophrenia': A tale of two Trumps
Inside Pence's role in a chaotic White House
Charities stage mass exodus from Mar-a-Lago
Who's paying for the Wall? Trump now says taxpayers

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL