Protesters, police clash near Trump parade

NBC News' Jacob Rascon reports from the scene of massive protests in Washington, D.C. as President Trump's inauguration parade travels through the city. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump sworn in, outlines populist 'America First' vision
Watch Obama's final speech before departing D.C.
5 hours 11 min ago
Trump thanks Clintons for attending inaugural luncheon
Protests erupt in streets of Washington on Inauguration Day
3 hours 21 min ago
MaddowBlog: In address, Trump vows to end 'American carnage'
Dear Mr. President: Your messages to POTUS
The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the WH
Joe: Obamas have shown extraordinary character
Schumer: I'm excited; I'm ready for the fight
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia investigation

