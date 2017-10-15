10/15/17

President Trump and Women’s Rights

Join Rev. Al Sharpton as he chats with Tina Tchen former chief of staff to the Obama’s and how this new administration differs from the Obama’s views on women's rights. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Academy expels Weinstein amid sexual misconduct claims
16 hours 31 min ago
Trump puts Obama's legacy on chopping block
1 day 19 min ago
Charlottesville rally leaders now face lawsuit
22 hours 5 sec ago
Joy: Trump base remains loyal despite controversies
23 hours 37 min ago
Report: Trump White House mired in chaos
1 day 1 hour ago
Manafort had $60M relationship with Russian oligarch
Trump took a dagger to Obamacare. Can it survive?
Will more stick up for women after Weinstein revelations?
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump could lead U.S. to war with NK
Corker: Trump has 'publicly castrated' Tillerson

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL