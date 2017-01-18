MSNBC Live 01/18/17
President George HW Bush, wife hospitalized
President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, have both been hospitalized. Chris Jansing has the latest details. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Lawyer: Manning showed the realities of war
Obama commutes Manning's sentence
Democrats press Betsy DeVos for answers
George H. W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Trump Goldman Sachs hiring calls for new word
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
Prostitutes, hotel cams familiar Putin tools
Rep Maxine Waters: Trump is a 'danger'
Trump to boost drilling, fracking in America?
Quarter million women expected for march
The GOP opposition of Barack Obama
Obama inherits nation at historically...
The beginning of Obama’s rallying cry ‘Yes...
Obama to pursue new generation of leaders
Trump attacks civil rights icon on MLK Day
Protests not waiting for Trump inauguration
Debunking Trump's 'insurance for everybody'
200,000 to participate in Women's March
Martin Luther King III recaps Trump meeting
How Trump talk could impact US business
How Democrats lost a winning coalition:...
Trump 'unusually subdued' in new interview
Donald Trump faces 'deep hostility' from...
Putin defends Trump, says Russia critics ...
Obamacare popularity hits record high
Indiana mayor running for DNC chair
Over 50 Dem Representatives plan on...
Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's prison...
Fmr. CIA Director: Trump, CIA need to...
John Lewis on not attending Bush inauguration
New Poll: Obamacare more popular than ever
Politics
A behind-the-scenes look at inauguration prep
Trump's very public fight with Civil...
Senate intel chiefs to take closer look at...
Comey: Should he stay or go?
Members of Congress to sit-out inauguration
Comey under scrutiny for actions in...
Senate to investigate Russian election...
Protests organize ahead of Trump inauguration
FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
Gen. Flynn spoke to Russian ambassador on...
Trump: The FBI was ‘very nice to her’
Rep. Castro: Bipartisan concern over...
Clinton advisor: Comey 'needs to get his...
Ethics official: Trump's divestment plan...
How will GOP replace Obamacare?
Trump slides in poll, even among Trump voters
'Public should be deeply concerned' about...
Fired announcer scores new inauguration gig
Morning Joe
Josh Earnest: Obama has been an example...
How Trump talk could impact US business
How Democrats lost a winning coalition:...
Environmental group predicts Pruitt's EPA...
Democrats press Betsy DeVos for answers
Trump enters WH with historically weak...
Trump 'unusually subdued' in new interview
Mitch Daniels: DeVos qualified for the job
McCain: I worry under Trump as I worried...
Obama’s presidency: Promise of change vs....
Trump approval below 50 percent in new poll
How is uncertainty about Trump's policies...
Joe: Trump's 'exhausting the American...
How one business is helping the deported
Sean Spicer: Lewis' remarks are disappointing
Democratic congressman extends on-air hand...
Why 'action' is the main word for Trump team
Joe: Do not strike out at John Lewis
Trump and the end of the '150-year duopoly'
Rachel Maddow
Obama to pursue new generation of leaders
Former president joins Maddow staff (kind of)
Trump Jr failure mess could cost SC taxpayers
Trump tells another easily checkable lie
Democrats adjust to role as opposition party
ExxonMobil exploits poor nation's corruption
Exxon needs policy change to cash in on...
Sessions' past as prosecutor raises alarm
Booker: Sessions 'a clear threat' to many
Trump announces 5th Goldman Sachs hire
Congressman rushed to hospital after collapse
Unverified Trump Russia tale roils politics
As Obama term ends, assessments begin