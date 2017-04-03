MSNBC Live 04/03/17

Potential conflicts of interest for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner

Richard Painter, former Chief White House Ethics Lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, says there are three areas of government where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump will need to recuse themselves from entirely, or it would be a criminal offense. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Democrats have votes to block SCOTUS nomination
Scarborough: He's president and all he does is watch TV
9 hours 27 min ago
Why the National Enquirer went after Michael Flynn
8 hours 4 min ago
GOP Oversight chair says Flynn shouldn't get immunity
6 hours 59 min ago
Morning Joe: Jared Kushner is defacto secretary of state
7 hours 59 min ago
Trump says US can 'solve' North Korea without China
Trump continues surveillance claims on Twitter
North Korean defector says Kim would use nukes against US
Petition demands Melania Trump move to White House
Blumenthal: Gorsuch will be a swing vote

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL