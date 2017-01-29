MSNBC Live 01/29/17

Political fallout for Trump over refugee ban

Adolfo Franco, a former advisor to Sen. John McCain, The Washington Post's Philip Bump and political analyst Zerlina Maxwell join Richard Lui to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Priebus: Immigration ban ‘doesn’t include’ green card holders
Gold Star father Khizr Khan condemns immigrantion order
6 hours 55 min ago
Judge grants temporary stay in Trump refugee order
Is Trump's refugee ban legal?
1 day 9 hours ago
States propose bills to penalize protesters
1 day 6 hours ago
Trump forces State Dept. senior staff to resign
What to know about DAPL under Trump
Maddow: Trump refugee ban ignores Holocaust lessons
Trump calls for 'extreme vetting,' expanding military
Will Mexicans boycott U.S. products?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL