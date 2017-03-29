03/29/17

Police Respond to Incident Near U.S. Capitol

Reports indicate a driver hit a police car, prompting cops to fire at the car and detaining a suspect. NBC's Kasie Hunt reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump WH lesson: Seek factual information elsewhere
13 hours 56 min ago
Sanders to Trump: Listen to scientists, climate change is real
2 hours 23 min ago
Fmr. CIA Acting Dir. on Nunes: 'It feels like a cover-up'
12 hours 55 min ago
Cyprus helping US in Manafort finances investigations
13 hours 5 min ago
WH denies trying to stop testimony in Russia probe
11 hours 56 min ago
Fired US attorney at nexus of multiple Trump scandals
13 hours 40 min ago
Bill Nye: 'Clean coal is a myth'
Sen. Angus King is unsure how he'll vote on Gorsuch
Spicer battles with veteran reporter
Rep. Maxine Waters: 'I cannot be intimidated'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL