MSNBC Live 06/03/17

Police Investigating Incident at London Bridge

Reports are that a van ran over 15-20 people on London Bridge ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

BREAKING: Police investigating incident in London
36 min 1 sec ago
Will Sen. Warren run for president?
7 hours 34 min ago
Lawrence: Why Trump gave up 'leader of free world'
19 hours 52 min ago
Warren: The only thing we've got is our voices
7 hours 49 min ago
Pride Month against a troubling political backdrop
4 hours 29 min ago
Levine: Republicans controlled by fossil fuel industry
Why did Jared Kushner meet with Russian banker?
'March for Truth' protests draw thousands worldwide
Can Democrats 'rebrand' in the Rust Belt?
Sen. Franken: Is climate change or Putin a bigger threat?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL