MSNBC Live 06/12/17
Police Arrest Anti-Putin Protesters in Russia
Dozens of people have been arrested as a group of protests against President Vladimir Putin take place across Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Police Arrest Anti-Putin Protesters in Russia
Trump's businesses may lead to his undoing...
Why foreign policy will survive the Trump era
Joe: Macron's rising is a response to...
Look at seat numbers not poll numbers in...
Is Trump's Saudi arms deal exaggerated?
Iran Offers Assistance to Qatar, Despite...
Paris Police: Man Who Attacked Officer...
Witness to Notre Dame Incident Describes...
Paris Police: Man Shot Who Attempted To...
Scott Pruitt: Paris put US at an economic...
A president who works against his own self...
Morning Joe remembers D-Day landings
London mayor: Disinvite Trump
Trump rash behavior hurts US alliances
Earnest: Trump is 'intentionally sowing...
Sen. Cardin: Trump tweets on London mayor ...
Trump Goes After London Mayor Following...
Former Abassador to Russia Weighs In on...
New book looks at history and geopolitics...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
World News on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Bob Graham: Overclassification is used to ...
Angry voters produce another surprise
Defiant Trump's Comey testimony comments...
141 days in, Trump's still talking about...
Is Trump showing enough concern about...
Trump White House staff knows 'this is not...
Sen. Al Franken: Donald Trump's 'devalued...
Trump: Didn't tell Comey I hoped he'd let...
Few Republicans defend Trump after Comey...
Watergate lawyer: If Trump tries to fight...
Lawrence: 'The president cannot learn'
Sessions scheduled for Tuesday testimony
Trump lawyer bullying of Comey could backfire
Rather: US suffers for Trump spectacles
Sen Judiciary set to probe Trump obstruction
Sununu: Comey Testimony Reeks of ‘Self...
Klobuchar: Trump-Comey Tapes ‘Number One...
Who do you believe: Donald Trump or James...
Bush White House lawyer: Trump's in ...
Comey: One Trump tweet may have led to...
Politics
141 days in, Trump's still talking about...
Is Trump showing enough concern about...
Comey: One Trump tweet may have led to...
Mostly corroborated story under fire by Comey
McCaskill: Russia Probe Not About...
House Democrat: No brake between Trump's...
Report: NSA doc shows Russia tried to hack...
Leaked docs show new depth of Russian hacking
Meeks: 'No Question' Russians Involved in...
What’s Inside Leaked NSA Report on Russian...
Gov. O'Malley: Investigation will uncover ...
Sen. Franken: Trump Team not acting like...
White House says nothing after Putin's...
Report: Team Trump had secret plan to ease...
Putin says Russians might have been behind...
Democratic leader: Strong influence of...
Lawrence: Trump moves to reward the Russians
Candid Clinton talks 2016, Russia, misogyny
Trump may return Russian compounds: WaPo
White House doesn't deny Kushner sought...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
How Trump could regain footing after last...
Naomi Klein on a 'yes' agenda to counter...
Congresswoman defends social safety net in...
Dems, GOP forge ahead in the era of Trump
Trump's businesses may lead to his undoing...
Why foreign policy will survive the Trump era
Trump supporters divided on his approach...
Jeff Sessions to testify on Tuesday
Joe: Macron's rising is a response to...
How Dems and GOP are responding to Comey...
Pelosi's advice for Trump: 'Get some sleep'
Pelosi: I'm concerned about Trump's ...
Senator unsure of existence of Comey,...
Comey was being as honest as he could: Joe...
Democratic group releases new ad on health...
NYT stands by story on Trump campaign, Russia
Trump breaks Twitter silence, tweets about...
Joe: Where it really matters now is in...
Senator explains why he trusts Comey's...
Testimony shows evidence of interference:...
Rachel Maddow
Sessions scheduled for Tuesday testimony
Sen Judiciary set to probe Trump obstruction
Angry voters produce another surprise
Rather: US suffers for Trump spectacles
Trump lawyer bullying of Comey could backfire
Comey testimony grows Trump obstruction case
Mostly corroborated story under fire by Comey
Trump lawyer botches Comey memo timeline
House to dig deeper on Comey's Trump story
Comey testimony coverage begins at 9am ET
Trump officials refuse to answer questions
Four key points in Comey's opening statement
Wyden on Trump actions: 'Watergate-level'
Trump quick to spin Comey Senate statement
Case for Trump 'obstruction' strengthens
Trump pressed DNI for way to stop Comey: WaPo
Trump's deadbeat past hurts with lawyer hunt
Trump being Trump worries prospective lawyers
Mueller gains resources as probe scope widens
Accomplished prosecutor joins Mueller team