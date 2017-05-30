05/30/17

Pentagon Conducts Anti-Missile Test

Tuesday's action tested a new missile defense system in response to North Korea nuclear weapon threat. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia probe now includes Trump's personal lawyer
3 hours 52 min ago
Trump to interview John Pistole for FBI Director Job
3 hours 2 min ago
Trump's Border Wall: A Progress Report
Joe: Trump's first overseas trip 'a disaster'
10 hours 41 min ago
Here's a timeline of blockbuster Trump-Russia reports
10 hours 2 min ago
Was Kushner working as a double agent?
Sanders tells Brooklyn College grads: 'Think Big'
Trump delaying decision on Paris Climate Accord
Trump honors military 'heroes' on Memorial Day
Did Kushner seek Russian back channel for loans?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL