MSNBC Live 01/03/17

Paul Ryan wins speakership with only 1 defection

There was only one Republican who did not vote for Paul Ryan as House Speaker. Steve Kornacki explains why this is significant. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ford CEO gives 'vote of confidence' to Trump
3 hours 5 min ago
Ryan wins speakership with only 1 defection
1 hour 3 min ago
Maddow: House GOP reverses course following ethics fiasco
What Obama has accomplished in the White House
11 hours 18 min ago
Did Donald Trump commit treason?
19 hours 47 min ago
After backlash, House GOP won't gut ethics office
Trump reacts to House's decision to ax ethics office
Ford announces Detroit plant expansion after Trump tweet
Did House GOP miss the mark on ethics vote?
Kristof: GOP must replace Obamacare if they repeal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL