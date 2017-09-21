Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

msnbc News

Paul Manafort Offered 'Private Briefings' To Russian Billionaire

copied!

Reports show that President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort offered give briefings on the 2016 race to a Kremlin-connected Russian billionaire.Sep.21.2017

U.S. News on msnbc

  • Student protesters did what most of us could not

    06:42

  • The inequality of gun violence

    05:32

  • Liz Plank: Stormy Daniels story is about ‘power’ and ‘corruption’

    06:45

  • Stormy Daniels on hush money: ‘I was concerned for my family and their safety’

    03:07

  • Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to ‘leave Trump alone’

    04:08

  • Former Acting CIA Director: Firing John Kelly would be ‘disastrous’

    08:40

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All

BEST OF MSNBC

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend msnbc.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making msnbc.com a better place.