For the Record with Greta 01/18/17

Patricia Arquette: Making My Voice Heard at Women’s March

Oscar-winning actress and activist Patricia Arquette tells Greta Van Susteren why she will be participating in the Women’s March on Washington after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

