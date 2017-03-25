MSNBC Live 03/25/17

Overcoming a watershed legislative defeat

Republican strategist Joe Watkins, MSNBC political analyst Rick Tyler, and former progressive media director for Hillary Clinton, Zerlina Maxwell, discuss the feasibility of bipartisan healthcare reform in the wake of the AHCA’s defeat in Congress. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

