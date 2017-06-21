MSNBC Live 06/21/17

Opioid Epidemic: Jails Forced to Treat Addicts

Because of the growing epidemic, jails in Ohio are treating opioid addicts. MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP health care offering is 'horrible,' says senator
7 hours 38 min ago
Joe: Ossoff's loss should be a wake-up call for Dems
9 hours 15 min ago
Ohio jails treating opioid addicts due to growing epidemic
1 hour 34 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Democratic Party ‘hyper confused’
7 hours 53 min ago
Jared Kushner greeted warmly by Israeli PM
Fmr. DHS Secy. Johnson: Putin orchestrated election cyber attacks
Republicans criticize own party over health care bill
How Trump's fmr. business ties could impact probe
Fmr. GOP rep: Trump scared to sign health care bill
GOP to force vote on Trumpcare before July 4 recess

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL