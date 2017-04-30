PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 04/30/17

One-on-one with Spike Lee

Rev. Al sits down with filmmaker and activist Spike Lee to discuss the first 100 days of Trump and Lee’s new movie titled “Rodney King”. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump slams the media in campaign-style 100 day rally
16 hours 12 min ago
Russian pro-democracy movement resists Putin
1 day 14 hours ago
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
1 day 15 hours ago
Joy: Trump has faced 100 days of resistance
1 day 59 min ago
100 days in, POTUS misses his old life
1 day 14 hours ago
Rep. Jeffries: Trump's left 'a graveyard of broken promises'
Moore on Trump: ‘I want the 6-year-old off the highway’
What place does Ivanka have in the White House?
Awkward: Georgia candidate's accidental b-roll audio
National Archives preparing to release JFK docs

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL