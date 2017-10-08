PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 10/08/17

One on one with Congressman John Lewis

Rev Al is joined by Congressman John Lewis to discuss the steps we need to take to get gun control passed in the House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

