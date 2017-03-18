MSNBC Live 03/18/17

Obamacare in need of repair?

Professor of Economics at MIT and architect of the Affordable Care Act, Jonathan Gruber, talks about whether or not Obamacare needs repair and the quality of the GOP’s health care bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DOJ has no evidence to support wiretap claim: source
15 hours 2 min ago
Maddow: Trump scandals overshadow Navy's corruption
16 hours 4 min ago
What Democrats think of the new health care bill
3 hours 43 min ago
Mook: Why we can't let Russia's hacking slide
15 hours 18 min ago
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?
15 hours 10 min ago
During presser, Trump recalls U.S. wiretapping Merkel
Irish PM reminds Trump St. Patrick was immigrant
Was fired U.S. Attorney investigating HHS secretary Price?
Gov. McAuliffe: Trumpcare hurts people who 'voted for him'
Howard Dean: ‘Trumpcare is a disaster’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL