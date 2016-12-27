MSNBC Live 12/27/16

Obama, Trump spar over theoretical third term

President Obama claims he could've won a hypothetical third term if he ran against Donald Trump and Trump couldn't help but react on Twitter. Lynn Sweet of the Chicago Sun-Times and The Hill's Niall Stanage join NBC's Chris Jansing to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Third time's a charm? Obama sure of '16 win
4 hours 41 min ago
Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump
4 hours 15 min ago
GOP congressman says Obama insults Netanyahu
3 hours 12 min ago
Three wishes for the upcoming, uncertain year
2 hours 25 min ago
What will US-Israel relations be like with Trump?
4 hours 27 min ago
House GOP moves to punish video on the floor
Dem Rep: Israel using Obama to get to Trump
Joe: Trump needs to reach nervous Americans
Israeli Amb.: Obama admin. behind UN vote
Watch POTUS reflect on his administration

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL