03/31/17

Obama Team Made List of Russia Probe Documents

An Obama Administration official tells NBC News that the list was created out of concern that the Trump administration would 'bury the information' and keep Congress from legally reviewing them. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Rep: Trump taking advice from 'swamp creatures'
6 hours 54 min ago
Obama is 'genuinely concerned' about country: Earnest
4 hours 42 min ago
Senate Intel Committee rejects immunity for Flynn
Maddow: How do we regain our intolerance for corruption?
16 hours 21 min ago
'Like listening to the Watergate tapes live'
8 hours 10 min ago
Fmr. FBI agent says Russia, Trump collusion worries him
7 hours 33 min ago
Trump takes on members of his own party
14 hours 36 min ago
History of immunity in presidential scandals
Jeremy Bash: If WH is a runaway train, the breaks are out
White House role in leaks is raising suspicion

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL