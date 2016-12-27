Morning Joe First Look 12/27/16

Obama confident he could have beaten Trump

President Obama stated in a new interview he is confident he could have beaten Donald Trump in an election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dem Rep: Israel using Obama to get to Trump
17 hours 38 min ago
Joe: Trump needs to reach nervous Americans
23 hours 50 min ago
Israeli Amb.: Obama admin. behind UN vote
19 hours 1 min ago
Watch POTUS reflect on his administration
2 days 18 hours ago
Report: Future elections could be vulnerable
21 hours 45 min ago
Why Democrats can't just 'get over it'
Comedian-in-Chief: Watch Obama's funniest moments
Michael Moore's 5-point plan for Trump, 2017
President Obama is 'confident' he could have won 2016
Sanders: Why vote for someone who lies?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL