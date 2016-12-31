MSNBC Live 12/31/16

Obama commutes high number of prison sentences

Chicago Sun Times columnist Mary Mitchell discusses President Obama’s use of clemency to pardon or commute the sentences of over 1,300 individuals and discuss the lasting impact of mandatory minimums. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

