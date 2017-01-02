MSNBC Live 01/02/17

Obama attempts to save his legacy

With only three weeks left of his presidency, President Obama is working to save Obamacare and other key policies. The Washington Post's Dana Milbank and MSNBC's Ali Velshi discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

