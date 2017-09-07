MSNBC Live 09/07/17

North Korean Officials Respond To Trump's 'Fire and Fury' Comment

While at an economic forum North Korean officials met with Russian officials, as Putin tries to play peacemaker between the United States and North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump Jr. questioned by Senate staff on Russia meeting
1 hour 33 min ago
Joe: I think most Americans are happy with Trump's deal
5 hours 44 min ago
Bannon: Catholic Church needs 'illegal aliens'
4 hours 14 min ago
Durbin: I will stand with Trump if he helps on immigration
3 hours 14 min ago
Maddow: Facebook admits Russia bought ads during election
14 hours 44 min ago
Why politics is destroying our dating culture
Trump sued over DACA decision: NY AG speaks out
Wallace: I'm not suprised Trump threw GOP under the bus
If there were a Cat. 6 hurricane, Irma would be it
Battle brews over Trump's civil rights pick

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL