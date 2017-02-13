For the Record with Greta 02/13/17

North Korea and the ‘Rogue Nuclear Club’

Retired U.S. Army Major General Bob Scales and former Los Angeles Times Beijing Bureau Chief Barbara Demick discuss the security threat posed by North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

