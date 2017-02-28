MSNBC Live 02/28/17

North Carolina voters on how to bridge America's divide

In the battleground state of North Carolina, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by a margin of less than four points. NBC's Rehema Ellis spoke to voters about Trump's first month. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Commerce Secretary at nexus of Trump Russian deal
17 hours 52 min ago
Nancy Pelosi: We've gotten under Trump's skin
2 hours 13 min ago
Aunt of Syrian toddler who washed ashore is attending Trump's address
4 hours 14 min ago
Fmr. Trump advisor: He has 'got to communicate better'
5 hours 48 min ago
Dem Rep: We shouldn't engage in 'Benghazi kangaroo court'
5 hours 11 min ago
Gov. Bevin: We are not looking to kick people off healthcare
Cummings to POTUS: Be a leader, not a tweeter
Lawrence: Clouds of scandal, incompetence at WH
Ryan on Trump Camp’s Alleged Russia Ties: ‘We Need to Get Answers’
Joe: Trump doesn't need Bannon to make him strong

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL