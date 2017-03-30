MSNBC Live 03/30/17

North Carolina HB2 Repeal Bill Passes House, Goes to Governor

NBC’s Mariana Atencio reports on the imminent passing of HB142 after a concurrence vote to repeal the HB2 law which restricted transgender bathroom rights. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

