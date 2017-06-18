MSNBC Live 06/18/17

New Details Come To Light In Watergate Scandal

Nick Akerman, former Assistant Special Watergate Prosecutor, shares new information on the Watergate scandal. An event whose legacy is still strong today. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump being investigated — or not?
9 hours 25 min ago
Trump attorney: The president is not under investigation
Former rep.: Trump tweets are like Nixon tapes
6 hours 42 min ago
Are more Russian election hacks on the horizon?
9 hours 7 min ago
Sen. Rubio calls for "full and thorough" Russia investigation
Voter suppression accusations against GOP persist
Who's vindicated in the Cosby mistrial?
Georgia's special election is in its final stretch
Hung jury: Bill Cosby sexual assault trial ends in mistrial
Why key Trump players are lawyering up

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL