MSNBC Live 01/07/17

New concerns over airport security after FLL attack

The recent attack at the Ft. Lauderdale airport is raising questions over security in regards to traveling with guns. Former Commanding Officer for JFK and LGA, Kenneth Honig, discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Trump lied about intelligence report on Russia
14 hours 47 min ago
Trump picks Dan Coats as director of national intelligence
Moore: '100 days of resistance' starts Jan. 20
13 hours 13 min ago
How Obama forged his own subtle path on race
Who's going to pay for the wall? You are
15 hours 37 min ago
What are TSA rules about guns in baggage?
Report: Russia tried to help Trump by hurting Clinton
Matthews: 'It is a grim night'
Florida Sen. Nelson: Airport gunman carrying military ID
The legacy of Michelle Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL