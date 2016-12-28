MSNBC Live 12/28/16

Netanyahu to Obama administration: 'Stop this game'

Noura Erakat, human rights attorney and professor at George Mason University, reacts to Prime Minister Netanyahu's remarks on Secretary Kerry's speech on Israel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tweets 'Thanks Donald' to himself
8 hours 17 min ago
Kerry: Leaders 'won't be swayed by tweets'
1 hour 58 min ago
Rep. Waters: I'll fight Trump every inch
2 days 12 min ago
MaddowBlog: Sessions faces civil forfeiture questions
Could Trump tweet us into nuclear war?
18 hours 6 min ago
Trump tweets about 'smooth transition - NOT!'
5 hours 33 min ago
Dems consider using GOP tactics against them
Trump Foundation taxes show 'self-dealing'
Too late? WH readies response to Russian hack
Kerry warns Israel two-state solution is 'in jeopardy'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL