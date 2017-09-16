MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 09/16/17

Nelson: Trump is learning swamp will "never get drained"

Recent reports suggest President Trump has hedged on his hard line against DREAMERs. Alex and her panel analyze the political fallout from his fervent base of supporters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump's deal with Dems infuriates his base
"New collar jobs" could narrow unemployment gap
Will America lose Obamacare or get single payer?
Why some regulations need to be kept in place
Flynn's son now a subject of Russia probe
Trump demands apology after being called 'white supremacist'
Pence loses press secretary amid Russia scandal
Report: Kushner, Bannon joined Flynn for nuke meeting
Language expert: Trump's speech is 'oddly adolescent'
Ta-Nehisi Coates lays out why Trump might be a white supremacist

