MSNBC Live 03/07/17

NBC's Velchi and Jansing Discuss GOP's Plan to Replace Obamacare

NBC's Ali Velchi and Chris Jansing talk about the GOP's plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump is in over his head
13 hours 52 min ago
Sketchy Trump deal eyed for ties to Iran
14 hours 54 min ago
Mika: How can anyone trust what this WH says?
5 hours 53 min ago
Media question Trump's mental stability
12 hours 58 min ago
Trump's Obama evolution: From birtherism to wiretap claims
12 hours 35 min ago
Trump risks prosecution for questionable deal
Trump rips into Obama...again...over Gitmo
Did Trump's travel ban jeopardize Yemen raid?
Pres. Trump's grandfather pleaded not to be deported
GOP unveils Obamacare replacement legislation

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL